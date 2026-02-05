Haryana: Trade deal with US a direct attack on farmers: BKU

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Wednesday hit out at the union government and termed the recent trade deal with the United States an attack on the farmers of the country. The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Wednesday hit out at the union government and termed the recent trade deal with the United States an attack on the farmers of the country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BKU state president Ratan Mann alleged that the agricultural product agreement being negotiated with the US is a stab in the back of Indian farmers.

He said that this deal is a conspiracy to destroy the country’s food providers and hand over agriculture to corporate houses.

Mann said that the government, under foreign pressure, is bent on selling the livelihood of the country’s farmers.

“In countries like the United States, farmers receive huge subsidies, modern machinery, and large-scale production facilities. If cheap agricultural products from such countries begin to flow freely into India, the farmers here won’t be able to compete with them, rather unable to even recover the cost of their crops,” he added.

The farmer leader further said: “This is not an agreement, but an economic attack against Indian farmers. It will destroy markets, weaken the MSP system, and completely put agriculture in the hands of private companies.”

He also alleged that the government neither consulted farmer organisations on this issue nor held an open discussion in Parliament.

Mann also warned that if the government doesn’t immediately cancel the deal, the BKU will launch a protest.