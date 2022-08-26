Haryana transfers: 10 DCs among 54 IAS officers shifted
The Haryana government on Friday shuffled 54 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DC) of 10 districts; as per the orders issued by the chief secretary’s office, Ambala DC Vikram was posted as Faridabad DC relieving Yash Pal, who was posted as Rohtak DC.
Hisar DC, Priyanka Soni was posted as Ambala DC while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Palwal, Uttam Singh was posted as Hisar DC.
Yamunanagar DC Parth Gupta was posted as Sirsa DC replacing Ajay Tomer, who was posted as Karnal municipal commissioner.
Hisar municipal commissioner Rahul Hooda was posted as Yamunanagar DC.
Sonepat ADC Shantanu Sharma was posted as Kurukshetra DC replacing Mukul Kumar, while HSVP Administrator, Panchkula, Jagdish Sharma was posted as Fatehabad DC.
Additional Director (Admn), PGIMS, Rohtak, Preeti was posted as Charkhi Dadri DC while Karnal municipal commissioner, Naresh Kumar was posted as Bhiwani DC. Manesar municipal commissioner Munish Sharma was posted as Palwal DC.
Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), TL Satyaprakash was posted as Director General, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates replacing KM Pandurang.
Satyaprakash will continue to hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana (DRISHYA).
Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Ashok Kumar Meena was posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner replacing Shekhar Vidyarthi who was posted as Director General, Industries and Commerce and MSME.
Special secretary, Finance, Pankaj was posted as special secretary, personnel and vigilance replacing Meena.
Kurukshetra DC Mukul Kumar was posted as Director Mines and Geology replacing DK Behera. Kumar will also hold the charge of Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
Director General, Hospitality, Vikas Yadav was posted as Faridabad divisional Commissioner, Director General, Skill Development, RC Bidhan was posted as Gurgaon divisional Commissioner and Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Jagdeep Singh was posted as Rohtak divisional commissioner.
Managing director (MD), Sugarfed, Sujan Singh was posted as Chief Administrator, HSAMB while Rohtak DC, Manoj Kumar-1 replaced him as Sugarfed MD. MD, HPGCL, Mohammad Shayin was given the additional charge of HVPN.
Panipat Municipal Commissioner, Yashendra Singh was posted as Director, Skill Development, Industrial training and Employment.
Rohtak Municipal Commissioner, NS Banger was posted as Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak.
Fatehabad DC, Pardeep Kumar was posted as Director, Environment and member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board replacing IFS officer, S. Narayanan.
Faridabad divisional commissioner Sanjay Joon was posted as Director General, Development and Panchayats.
Director, Higher and Technical education, Rajiv Ratan was given the additional charge of director, Science and Technology. Bhiwani DC, RS Dhillon was posted as director, social justice and empowerment.
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
