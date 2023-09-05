Haryana transgender community presses for equal rights, dignity

Equal rights in education and public employment, end to discrimination and mistreatment by the police were some of the issues raised by the transgender community, during the meeting of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission (HBCC) at Karnal on Monday. Hundreds of transgender persons participated in the meeting of the Haryana Backward Classes Commissionvirtually as well as in person. (HT File)

Hundreds of transgender persons participated in the meeting virtually as well as in person.

The meeting was called by HBCC chairperson Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to hear their grievances. The Haryana government has accorded the HBCC the responsibility to submit a report on the status of the transgender community in the state so that the government can take steps for their social and educational upliftment.

During the meeting, members of the transgender community spoke about the gender discrimination and physical violence they were subjected to at the hands of the police and the society at large.

They revealed that at times, they were even forced to prove that they are trans persons.

Manisha Mahant from Kaithal pressed for reservation for the third gender and stated, “We are treated poorly in the society, especially by the police, who treat us like animals. Our complaints should be treated at par with women’s complaints and sections applicable for crimes against women should be applicable to crimes against the trans community too.”

They also raised the demand for social equality and right to education for transgender children, besides reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Shivani Gurjar from Ambala said, “Only we know the problems we face because of our gender. Now, even people who are not transgenders pretend to be one and start begging. This should be stopped.”

Latika Randhawa, another participant, said that a transgender protection cell is the need of the hour and it’s good that the government is providing a platform to the community to voice their grievances and suggestions.

HBCC chairperson Justice Darshan Singh (retd) said the community put forth their demands and there was a reference from the government too on providing reservations in jobs and education for their social and educational development.

The chairperson said the government wants the transgender community to become part of the mainstream society and get good education besides getting rights to employment. Reacting to allegations of discrimination by the police, the chairperson said that not only police, but officials and common public too should treat transgenders with dignity. As per the commission, the population of transgender persons in the state is 6,721 and they are entitled to a monthly pension under the government scheme.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana. ...view detail