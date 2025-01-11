Menu Explore
Haryana transport minister suspends cop for inaction in accident case

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 11, 2025 07:42 AM IST

At the meeting, Vij directed for the suspension of investigating officer ASI Sukhdev for allegedly failing to take appropriate and timely action in the case of a young schoolboy’s death caused in a road mishap

Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij on Friday issued suspension orders of an investigating officer in Kaithal for allegedly not taking timely action in a case.

Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij (File)
Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij (File)

The minister was in Kaithal to chair monthly meeting of district grievance redressal committee.

At the meeting, Vij directed for the suspension of investigating officer ASI Sukhdev for allegedly failing to take appropriate and timely action in the case of a young schoolboy’s death caused in a road mishap.

“The officer failed to act appropriately for a long time. The seriousness is expected in such a case, where a young child lost their life. Rules mandate that a bus must have a conductor responsible for safely handing over children to their guardians. However, in this case, the child was left on the road, resulting in his death. No action was being taken, and even now, they claim to have written to the school for rules clarification. The DEO has already stated that the school is responsible for ensuring children reach their guardians safely. There was no bus conductor appointed. Necessary actions will be taken in the future,” he said.

Talking about changes in the transport department, the minister said that they will soon be purchasing 750 new buses.

“Additionally, I have instructed the department to collaborate with Haryana tourism to provide clean and nutritious food at all bus stops. If Haryana tourism cannot assist, we will explore similar partnerships with the railways,” he added.

