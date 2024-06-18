 Haryana: Trucks burst into flames after collision, driver dies - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Trucks burst into flames after collision, driver dies

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, however, the driver of the other truck managed to escape

A truck driver was charred to death after his truck collided head on with another truck in Jhajjar’s Beri on Monday afternoon, said police.

Smoke and flames billow out of the trucks that caught fire following an accident, in Jhajjar on Monday. (ANI)
Smoke and flames billow out of the trucks that caught fire following an accident, in Jhajjar on Monday. (ANI)

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The driver of the other truck managed to flee from the spot. The people informed the police about the accident.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Beri police station house officer Amit Kumar said that the incident took place when a sand loaded truck crashed into another truck, which was empty.

“After the collision, fire broke out in both the trucks and the driver of the empty truck was charred to death as he was unable to escape the vehicle. However, the other driver managed to save his life by jumping out of the truck. The incident occurred near Chhuchhakwas village in Beri. The fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the fire,” the SHO added.

The SHO said that they have contacted the owner of the truck whose driver fled the spot and a case will be registered against the absconding driver.

“The victim’s family has been informed and his body was sent for the post-mortem examination at Jhajjar civil hospital. The situation was brought under control after three hours,” the SHO said.

Till filing the copy, the first information report was not registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Trucks burst into flames after collision, driver dies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On