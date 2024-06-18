Haryana: Trucks burst into flames after collision, driver dies

A truck driver was charred to death after his truck collided head on with another truck in Jhajjar’s Beri on Monday afternoon, said police. Smoke and flames billow out of the trucks that caught fire following an accident, in Jhajjar on Monday. (ANI)

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The driver of the other truck managed to flee from the spot. The people informed the police about the accident.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Beri police station house officer Amit Kumar said that the incident took place when a sand loaded truck crashed into another truck, which was empty.

“After the collision, fire broke out in both the trucks and the driver of the empty truck was charred to death as he was unable to escape the vehicle. However, the other driver managed to save his life by jumping out of the truck. The incident occurred near Chhuchhakwas village in Beri. The fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the fire,” the SHO added.

The SHO said that they have contacted the owner of the truck whose driver fled the spot and a case will be registered against the absconding driver.

“The victim’s family has been informed and his body was sent for the post-mortem examination at Jhajjar civil hospital. The situation was brought under control after three hours,” the SHO said.

Till filing the copy, the first information report was not registered.