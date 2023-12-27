Haryana: Two foreigners held for cyber fraud

Haryana Police arrested two foreign nationals – a woman from Kenya and a man from Nigeria – in a cyber fraud case from Delhi. Two foreigners held for cyber fraud in Haryana. (ht)

A spokesman of Palwal police said, “The complainant Ajit Kundu, resident of Kakrali village, lodged a complaint that a purported Facebook friend had approached him with a job offer.”

“The complainant said his purported Facebook friend asked him to transfer ₹69,000 at the pretext that his friend was detained by custom officials at the airport. After the transaction, the Facebook account was deleted. Thepolice arrested the Nigerian national from Delhi and later apprehended his accomplice, a Kenyan woman. Mobile phones were also seized from their possession. On Tuesday, both the accused were produced before the court which granted one-day police remand to the Kenyan woman and five-day remand to the Nigerian national,” the spokesman added.

Nine arrested for duping ₹17 crore

In another case, the Gurugram Police have arrested nine individuals involved in a fraud amounting to approximately ₹17.50 crore. These individuals are believed to have defrauded nearly 4,997 people nationwide. Investigations revealed their modus operandi involved sending deceptive links for credit card bill payments, electricity bills, and bank KYC updates. Several devices and cash amounting to ₹5 lakh were seized during the arrests.