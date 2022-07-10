Haryana: Two suppliers arrested with illegal weapons from Palwal

Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Palwal with 35 countrymade pistols, six desi kattas and 11 magazines, officials said on Sunday.

The accused are Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, both natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

A police spokesperson said as per the accused, they had procured illegal weapons from Barwani and were planning to supply these to locals criminals in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas.

“Both of them are being interrogated to know about the buyers of the weapons. A police team patrolling in Hodal area had got a tip-off that two youths, who have been supplying illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, are coming with a large cache of arms. The team nabbed them when they came down from a truck while carrying bags in their hands. During their search, a large cache of illegal weapons were found,” the spokesperson added.

In Palwal alone, the police have seized 168 illegal weapons in 111 cases and arrested 113 people so far this year.