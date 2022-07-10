Haryana: Two suppliers arrested with illegal weapons from Palwal
Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Palwal with 35 countrymade pistols, six desi kattas and 11 magazines, officials said on Sunday.
The accused are Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, both natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.
A police spokesperson said as per the accused, they had procured illegal weapons from Barwani and were planning to supply these to locals criminals in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas.
“Both of them are being interrogated to know about the buyers of the weapons. A police team patrolling in Hodal area had got a tip-off that two youths, who have been supplying illegal weapons in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab, are coming with a large cache of arms. The team nabbed them when they came down from a truck while carrying bags in their hands. During their search, a large cache of illegal weapons were found,” the spokesperson added.
In Palwal alone, the police have seized 168 illegal weapons in 111 cases and arrested 113 people so far this year.
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner. Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
BMC scraps tender for ₹44cr aquarium at Byculla zoo
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has scrapped the contentious ₹44-crore tenders that were floated for the construction of a state-of-the-art aquarium at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan or Byculla Zoo. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project was scrapped because the BMC has already received a go-ahead from the state government for building an aquarium and marine research centre at the Worli on a plot occupied by government dairy.
