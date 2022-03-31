Haryana ULB minister makes surprise visit at Karnal MC office
Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal made a surprise visit to the Karnal municipal corporation office on Wednesday.
During his visit, the minister inspected the records and interacted with the officials and the general public. He said there is need to improve some services.
On allegations of corruption in the Karnal MC, he said anybody involved in corruption will not be spared as investigations have been ordered and action will be taken. “We will take action if complaints are filed,” he added.
The minster also held a closed-door meeting with Karnal MC mayor Renu Bala Gupta and other officials. His visit assumes significance as the Karnal police had arrested a former superintending engineer of the Karnal MC on allegations of corruption earlier this month.
₹17 lakh recovered from Karnal MC official
The Karnal police said they have recovered ₹17 lakh from former superintending engineer (SE) of Karnal MC, Deepak Kinger, who was arrested on corruption charges.
Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the money has been recovered from Kinger during the five-day police remand. Kinger was produced in court on Wednesday after completion of police remand and sent to judicial custody.
Kinger and his PA Vikash Sharma have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after an inquiry by Karnal ADC Yogesh Kumar as Kinger was accused of accepting bribes.
