Haryana: Upload selfie with family members casting vote on May 25 to win reward

Encourage elders in your family to vote, upload a selfie after they cast the vote, and get the cash award. That’s yet another step Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) announced on Thursday in a bid to increase voter turnout during the May 25 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Under this initiative, the school that will upload the maximum number of selfies by their students will also be awarded a special prize of ₹ 25,000. (HT file photo for representation)

At the district level, cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000 and ₹2,500 will be awarded to the first, second, and third winners, respectively, by conducting a draw of lots, said CEO Anurag Agarwal.

Under this initiative, the school that will upload the maximum number of selfies by their students will also be awarded a special prize of ₹25,000. A link has been developed on the https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in/ portal for uploading selfies, which will be available on May 25, the voting day.

The link for uploading selfies will be open for school children along with voting from 7 am. The selfies can be uploaded until 8pm.

“The aim of this initiative is not only to increase voter turnout this time but also to make school children, who will be future voters, aware of their voting rights,” the CEO said, underling that every vote counts in a democracy, so this initiative has been started to ensure that every voter casts the vote.

He said to attract and encourage voters for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given the slogan “Chunav Ka Parv-Desh Ka Garv”.

In Haryana, efforts are being made to celebrate this festival uniquely and create awareness among voters through slogans like “Chunav Mela Dekhan Jawange, Sare Vote Dalke Aawange”.

The CEO said there are 2,00,41,353 registered voters in Haryana, including 1,06,34,532 males, 94,06,357 females and 464 transgender voters.

Ex-gratia for polling staff

The CEO said financial assistance (ex-gratia) will provided by the ECI to the families of polling/security personnel in case of death or permanent disability during election duty.

In case of violent incidents, bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, or shootings leading to the death of personnel, the next of kin of the deceased employee will receive ₹30 lakh. Similarly, for other reasons causing death during poll duty, ₹15 lakh will be provided and in case of permanent disability of the employee due to attack by anti-social elements ₹15 lakh will be given. In case of loss of eyesight or limbs, financial assistance of ₹7.5 lakh is given.

The CEO chaired a review meeting regarding the ex-gratia policy for employees engaged in election duty for the Lok Sabha elections. The assistance amount will be in addition to any compassion amount provided by the Union ministry of home affairs, state government, or other employers.

Agarwal said election duty involves rigorous activities carried out by various departments’ officials and employees, including the operation of election machinery. These workers undertake challenging tasks to ensure the independent and impartial conduct of elections, risking their lives.