Haryana villagers set to give rousing welcome to local, Punjab farmers

As the farmers camping at Delhi borders for over a year are all set to return to their homes in Haryana, Punjab and other states from Saturday, Haryana farmers and locals are all set to give them a rousing welcome at multiple points.

The Haryana farmers and villagers have prepared sweets and made arrangements of langar sewa for the returnees. The women in Rohtak’s Khidwali village on Friday distributed laddoos and other sweets after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced to suspend the agitation after the Union government accepted their demands.

Sushila Devi, of Khidwali village, said they will make all arrangements of food and accommodation for the farmers returning from Delhi borders. “We will shower petals on the agitators. This agitation has reduced the barriers between Haryana and Punjab farmers. We are grief-struck that many farmers who visited the borders in this fight did not return home and we are standing by their families,” she added.

SKM leader Inderjeet Singh said the farmers will leave the protest sites after cleaning it. “Our volunteers have started collecting garbage and other waste. It’s our duty to clean the protest areas. The villagers from Jhajjar to Sirsa have made langar and accommodation facilities for farmers who will travel through these areas,” he said.

“The villagers have prepared halwa, kheer, tea and other items for the returnees. The villagers are excited to see a glimpse of the returnees. We have packed our trolleys and will leave the protest sites after holding a ‘fateh yatra’,” he added.

BKU Jind district president Azad Palwa said farmers and villagers will shower petals on farmers’ vehicle passing through the district. “We have also deputed teams of doctors at various points, for in case any farmers complain of health complications,” he added.

The farmers from Haryana and Punjab said the year-long agitation has brought them closer and has reduced the barrier which was forged over the SYL issue.

Gurjan Singh, of Punjab’s Sangrur, said they have established family-like relations with Haryana farmers and will never forget the support provided.

“We will miss the protest sites and the time spent with our Haryana brothers. Haryana farmers have big hearts and we will stop our vehicles at every stoppage point from Tikri border to Khanauri to receive their welcome,” he added.

Navdeep Singh, of Bathinda, said they have packed their belongings and will leave the protest site on Saturday.

“We have won the battle due to the immense support provided by the Haryana farmers. They arranged food and other items required at Delhi borders. Even when the Haryana Police registered cases against them, they continued to fight against BJP-JJP leaders,” Singh added.