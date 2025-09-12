Haryana: Villagers slam Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat for delayed visit to flood-hit areas

Congress legislator from Julana, Vinesh Phogat, faced public anger in Buwana village on Thursday after residents accused her of neglecting their plight during recent floods. Congress legislator from Julana, Vinesh Phogat interacting with Buwana village sarpanch Sudhir on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Villagers alleged that Phogat failed to respond when their homes and fields were submerged due to heavy rains. They questioned the purpose of her visit now, after more than 75% of the floodwater had already receded.

“This is her first visit to our village since winning the assembly elections last October. We called her repeatedly during the floods, but she never answered. She also failed to coordinate with officials to drain the water,” said sarpanch Sudhir, adding that he had made over 100 calls to her in vain.

The sarpanch and villagers openly accused Phogat of betraying their trust as an elected representative.

Confronted by the criticism, Phogat retorted that officials were ready to lay underground pipelines to address waterlogging but claimed villagers were not cooperating. “Then has my ghost come today? I came here to resolve the issue and will see how much you cooperate now,” she said.

Her response further fuelled tensions, with villagers insisting they had always cooperated with authorities, while Phogat had remained absent.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders—including deputy speaker Krishan Middha and Captain Yogesh Bairagi, who lost to Phogat in last year’s polls—had already visited the affected areas and assured compensation to farmers for damaged crops.

Phogat only began her flood relief tour on Thursday. Two months ago, she gave birth to a son, Kridhav, a milestone she shared publicly on social media.

Later, sarpanch Sudhir told reporters: “Our crops were destroyed, houses cracked, and yet she ignored our calls. She has failed as a lawmaker and shown no concern for her people.”