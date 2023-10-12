Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana warehousing MD Jaivir Arya held for taking bribe to sanction transfer

Haryana warehousing MD Jaivir Arya held for taking bribe to sanction transfer

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Second IAS officer to be arrested for corruption this week; gets one-day police remand, while middleman taking ₹3 lakh on his behalf was sent to judicial custody

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Haryana State Warehousing Corporation managing director Jaivir Singh Arya for demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer.

Haryana IAS officer Jaivir Singh Arya (centre) being brought to a Panchkula court on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Arya is the second IAS officer to have been arrested for corruption this week.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ACB produced Arya and middleman Munish Sharma before a court in Panchkula. The court sent Arya to one-day police custody, while Sharma got judicial remand.

Also read: ACB arrests Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in graft case

Arya was arrested after Sharma was caught accepting a bribe of 3 lakh on his behalf.

It is learnt that the sum was demanded for posting an officer of the corporation as divisional manager in Kurukshetra. The bribe amount was to be delivered at a Panchkula shop.

On Tuesday, the ACB had arrested IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in connection with a bribery case registered in April this year. A 2001-batch IAS officer, Dahiya went on a medical leave after being named as an accused in the case for allegedly seeking illegal gratification for getting bills cleared in the Haryana Skill Development Mission. He joined back recently, but was without a posting.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anti-corruption bureau managing director acb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP