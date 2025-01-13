Haryana will become role model in implementing NEP: Dhanda

Education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Sunday said Haryana will become a role model across the country in implementing the new National Education Policy. Education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Sunday said Haryana will become a role model across the country in implementing the new National Education Policy. (HT File)

Addressing a state-level seminar on “Rashtriya Shiksha Niti 2020: Bhartiya Shiksha, Sanskar, Mulya Aur Aapke Sujhav” on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti at Kurukshetra University, Dhanda appreciated the Haryana education department for launching NEP 2020 awareness campaign on Swami Vivekanand Jayanti.

Kurukshetra University vice chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said Indian knowledge system is the cornerstone of NEP 2020, which focuses on holistic and multidisciplinary quality education.