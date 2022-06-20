Haryana: Woman ASI dies in road accident

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Suman Devi, 38, who was on her way for election duty, died in a road accident near Garnala village on the Ambala-Naraingarh highway on Sunday.

The cop was attached with Naraingarh women police station and commuting in her Hyundai i10 from her home town Kaithal when she was reportedly hit by a speeding vehicle around 6am and her SUV rammed into a tree, police said.

Her husband, Dharambir, told the police that he was driving behind her wife’s car with his friend for Shahazadpur, when a Jind-registered car overtook them and suddenly hit Devi’s car.

“We took her to the district civil hospital with the help of some locals, where she was declared brought dead,” Dharambir said in his complaint.

A case was registered under sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the unknown car driver at Panjokhara police station.