Haryana: Woman cop, CISF inspector among 3 dead in fog-triggered mishaps

A woman police officer and a CISF inspector were among three persons killed in two road mishaps due to low visibility in Sonepat and Nuh districts of Haryana, police said on Monday. The mishaps, which involved a number of vehicles, left several people injured. A view of the mishap in Gurugram on Monday. (HT photo)

The Nuh pileup took place on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, killing two persons. Pingwan station house officer (SHO) Nikhil Kumar said over the phone, “Among the dead is a CISF inspector from Alwar. The other person belongs to Jaipur. Both were in separate vehicles. The visibility was barely a few metres when the incident took place in the morning. A bus was also involved in the pileup, and at least six passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

“It could not be immediately ascertained which vehicle was at fault, but 15-20 vehicles were involved in the pileup,” he said. According to police, the dense fog also triggered another accident in Nuh.

A fruit-laden truck also crashed into the vehicles, and the fruit got scattered all over the road, making the road slippery, police said, adding that the stretch was later cleared.

In Sonepat, a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed when her car hit a truck due to low visibility near the Gohana toll plaza on the Gohana-Jind green field expressway. The deceased has been identified as Seema, a resident of Murthal in Sonepat. She was posted at Jind court complex. A spokesman of Sonepat police said that the incident occurred when Seema was going from Murthal to attend her duty in Jind. She was rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan where doctors declared her dead. The unknown truck has fled from the spot and he is booked on charges of negligence,” the spokesman added.

The visibility levels dropped considerably due to dense fog early morning in several districts, police said.

During the past two days, fog-related accidents have been reported across Haryana. District administrations and the police have urged motorists to follow safety precautions and advisories issued while driving in fog.

Pedestrians are urged to avoid walking near busy roads and highways, police said.

In view of the fog-related low visibility levels, especially during morning or late-night hours, the police are also pasting reflective tapes on vehicles across the state.