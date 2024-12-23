Haryana: Woman, son die after 4 of family take poison in Mahendergarh

Four members of a family, including two teenage boys, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance due to financial issues in a Mahindra Thar near Ateli in Mahendergarh on Sunday night, police said. Two of them died and the two others have been struggling for life in a hospital. A suicide note was recovered from the car, in which the family accused two finances responsible for their death. (Getty image)

According to Mahendergarh police, the 44-year-old woman and her 15-year-old teenage boy died, while the condition of her 18-year-old elder son and husband is said to be critical. Both are undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

A suicide note was recovered from the car, in which the family accused two financiers responsible for deaths.

“These people are mounting pressure on us as we could not return their money on time, and now they are not giving us some time to arrange the amount. They have been mentally harassing us,” the suicide note read.

According to police, the couple, along with their two sons, had left their house in Narnaul around 9 pm on Sunday and were found unconscious near a flyover in the Ateli area.

“A passerby spotted that four persons were unconscious inside a Mahindra Thar car and they asked them to open the window. When the passerby realised that four persons were locked in the vehicle, they informed police,” said a Mahendergarh police spokesman.

Till filing the copy, no FIR was registered.