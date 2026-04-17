Haryana women panel chief for strict action against creators promoting harmful content

Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said on Thursday that she has urged the state government to take strict action against creators promoting harmful content. She expressed concern over the promotion of gun culture, abusive content in songs, and recent incidents affecting the dignity of students. Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said on Thursday that she has urged the state government to take strict action against creators promoting harmful content. She expressed concern over the promotion of gun culture, abusive content in songs, and recent incidents affecting the dignity of students. (HT File)

She sought stringent regulations and monitoring mechanisms to prevent release of such content. This comes after recent controversies regarding the release of song “Tatteri” by rapper Aditya Pratap Singh, popularly known as Badshah, which portrayed schoolgirls.

Earlier this week, Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was booked in Dehradun for using abusive language at an event. Several of his songs were banned by the authorities for promoting violence and illegal weapons.

Sharing a letter she wrote to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during her visit to Karnal, Bhatia said that there is a growing culture of gun, violence, and use of abusive and objectionable language that are being promoted through songs by various singers.

“This trend is having a serious and negative impact on youth, particularly school-going students, who are highly impressionable. Recently, an incident related to the song “Tatteri” has sparked widespread concern across the state. It has been observed that the portrayal and references in the song have tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a civilised society. Such content not only disrespects women but also promotes unhealthy attitudes among the youth,” she said.

Bhatia said that initiatives like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” further emphasise the importance of protecting and educating the girl child and in such a scenario, the promotion of derogatory content against women in songs stands in direct contradiction to these efforts.

She said that when songs glorify weapons, aggression, and derogatory language, it normalises such behaviour and influences students to adopt similar attitudes in real life, and is particularly alarming in an educational environment where values of respect, discipline, and equality should be nurtured.

The chairperson said that she met the chief minister at his residence this week and requested him to take strict action against such content creators who promote harmful and disrespectful themes.

She urged him to introduce stringent regulations, monitoring mechanisms, and clear guidelines to prevent the release of such content in the future.

“We have already written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting the same,” she said.

Regarding the controversy involving rapper Badshah, Bhatia said that after failing to appear before the commission in Panipat last month, the singer apologised before the NCW last week.

“He has promised to fund the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections and a song on women empowerment. We’ve summoned singer Masoom Sharma for his obscene remarks at the Dehradun event, to appear before the commission on April 18,” she said.