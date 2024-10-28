Haryana: Firearms seized, four arrested in Jhajjar

The crime investigation agency (CIA-2) of the Bahadurgarh police in Jhajjar arrested four persons and seized five illegal firearms besides 15 live cartridges from their possession on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sunny and Ravindra of Ritauli village in Rohtak, Aman of Naunand in Rohtak and Dinesh, alias Goga, of Nizampur Mazra village in Sonepat. According to the police, the accused have also been involved in smuggling of illegal weapons from other states to Haryana and other northern states.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra said seven criminal cases were registered against Sunny and nine cases were lodged against Ravinder. “Third accused Dinesh has also been accused in some cases, including a murder and an attempt to murder cases. The Bahadurgarh CIA 2 got a tip-off that Sunny, along with his friends, was on his way to Durga Colony of Bahadurgarh in a car to execute some crime. Acting promptly, the police laid a trap and nabbed four accused. Main accused Sunny was sent on a four-day remand while the other accused have been sent to judicial custody,” the DCP added.

