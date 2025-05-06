Haryana: INLD seeks FIR against Punjab CM amid water dispute

Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) state president Rampal Majra on Monday said an FIR should be registered against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not releasing “Haryana’s share of water”. While staging a protest in Kaithal, a part of the party’s three-day agitation across Haryana amid the ongoing stand-off with Punjab, Majra said the issue had become a victim of politics. Indian National Lok Dal’s state president Rampal Majra during a protest against Punjab government’s refusal to release water, in Kaithal on Monday. (HT photo)

Monday saw protests in seven districts of Ambala-Karnal region with Majra in Kaithal, national senior vice-president Sher Singh Badshami in Kurukshetra, principal general secretary Prakash Bharti in Ambala, former MLA Dilbag Singh in Yamunanagar, MLA Aditya Devi Lal in Panipat, women state in-charge Sunaina Chautala in Karnal and Satbir Saini in Panchkula.

After the demonstration, copies of a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister were handed over to the deputy commissioners.

A similar agitation will be held in seven districts of Hisar zone on Tuesday and in eight districts of Gurugram a day later.

During his address in Kaithal, Majra said the people had wiped out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. “Fearing its wipe-out in Punjab, the AAP government has taken such a step to turn the sentiments of the people in its favour and has worked to spread anarchy by rejecting the federal structure. Punjab has not implemented any decisions and agreements till date. Last month, the BBMB decided that water be released to Haryana, but Punjab did not accept that either. The Punjab officials did not even come to the meeting held on April 2,” he said.

MLA Aditya claimed that the central government had removed the Haryana member from BBMB in 2020 and now, the BJP government’s silence for four years and no stake in BBMB is the result of which there is a water crisis in Haryana today.

Meanwhile, Sunaina Chautala said that the Saini government has completely failed to bring water to Haryana.