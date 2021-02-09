IND USA
As many as 30,000 individuals, including 26,000 frontline workers, were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Haryana on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s coronavirus cases on steady decline for 11th week

More than 1.7 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine in the state so far
By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:04 PM IST

The coronavirus infection curve in Haryana continued to flatten for the 11th week in succession with the state reporting 534 cases between February 1 and 7.

The state had recorded 694 coronavirus infections the week before.

The number of total active infections came down to 883, a three-digit figure, for the first time in the past few months.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the health authorities are sampling more than 1 lakh people every week. “We tested over 1.52 lakh people last week. The testing has not gone down, but infection rate has,” he said.

The ACS said that around 1.7 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine. “We vaccinated 30,000 individuals on Monday, including 26,000 frontline workers,” he said.

Arora said that the decline in Covid-19 infection rate should not give room to complacency as world over the virus has made a resurgence once people started giving up Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including social distancing, wearing the mask and hand sanitation.

18 districts out of critical positivity rate category

As of Monday, 18 of the 22 districts in Haryana have made an exit from the critical positivity rate category of more than 6%. Only four districts, namely Faridabad (9%), Gurugram (7.5%), Rewari (7.3%) and Panchkula (6.3%) have critical positivity rate.

“The positivity rate in these four districts is also declining steadily. The week before last, it was 9.2% in Faridabad, 7.7% in Gurugram, 7.5% in Rewari and 6.5% in Panchkula,” said an official. Nuh with a positivity rate of 0.9% and Charkhi Dadri with 1.3% have desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

The overall positivity rate for Haryana came down to 5% from 5.2%. Officials said that 19 districts in the state have achieved 100% contact tracing and the statewide contact tracing rate was 99%. The recovery rate was 98.5%, according to the health department data.

Ambala resident Kapil Vij (left) and deputy inspector general Ashok Kumar. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Ambala court stays DIG’s arrest in Kapil Vij assault case

By Bhavey Nagpal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Ambala range DIG, Vigilance Bureau, Ashok Kumar, who is accused of misbehaving and assaulting Haryana home minister Anil Vij’s brother at a club on Sunday, is absconding
As many as 30,000 individuals, including 26,000 frontline workers, were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Haryana on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s coronavirus cases on steady decline for 11th week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:04 PM IST
More than 1.7 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine in the state so far
A delegation led by Shingla village pradhan Raj Kumar Gautam meeting state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj (left) during his visit to Rampur Bushahr sub division in Shimla district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

8 youngsters from Himachal missing in Uttarakhand flood

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Were working at power project construction site when disaster hit; families seek HP govt help to locate them
An additional site will also be set up at the Panjab University’s dental college and hospital where faculty and students will be inoculated. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to double daily vaccination capacity

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Chandigarh has only been able to cover 27% of its health workers even after three weeks have passed since the vaccination drive was started
Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation
chandigarh news

Adani, Tata among 6 firms submit bids for Chandigarh power dept privatisation

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:52 PM IST
As many as 20 companies had bought the request for proposal but only six are left in the race as the last date for submission of bids closed on Monday
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.65 lakh looted at gunpoint from co-op bank in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

8.65 lakh looted at gunpoint from co-op bank in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The man, covering his face with a handkerchief, entered the branch at noon, pretending to be a customer
25% women contesting Mohali MC elections are postgraduate
chandigarh news

25% women contesting Mohali MC elections are postgraduate

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
With 50% seats reserved for them, at least 25 councillors in the 50-member House are set to be women
The mango trees that are to be axed to make way for the project are part of a Heritage Grade-1 site, where no changes or modifications are allowed except for prolonging their lives.
chandigarh news

Questions raised on legality of nod to Chandigarh flyover project

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Senior architects and urban planners, including members of the expert heritage committee and master plan committee, have written to the UT adviser
(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Allotment of land to Flipkart in Haryana’s Manesar hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds the industries and commerce portfolio, has sought a clarification on the allotment price of 3.09 crore
Studies have revealed that rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of numerous lakes in the basins of perennial Himalayan rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab , Beas and Ravi and their tributaries, over the last five years and that the number of lakes has been increasing at an alarming rate (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

With 1,600 glacial lakes, Himachal at flood risk

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
There has been a 32% increase in lakes in the Chenab basin, 94% increase in the Ravi basin and 97% increase in the Sutlej basin while there has been a 36% drop in lakes in the Beas basin
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.(File Photo(Representative Image))
chandigarh news

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

ANI, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:08 AM IST
According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.
NOT SO SAFE: The higher prevalence of psychological morbidity could be attributed to confinement at one place, isolation, stigma, fear of the unknown, and fear of death, the study said. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Lockdown led to higher depression rate: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:27 AM IST
For the scope of the study, 44 persons in quarantine and 45 in lockdown were evaluated on the depression anxiety stress scale
Heads of departments and offices have been asked to stagger the timings of the staff in two slots. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University offices to function with 100% staff

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The departments and offices of Panjab University will start functioning with 100% non-teaching staff Monday onwards
Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives
chandigarh news

Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:26 AM IST
With 50% reservation for women in the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, at least 15 former Mohali councillors and local leaders have fielded their wives or women kin
Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week
chandigarh news

Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Extending the project to all sectors, MC will be deploying around 450 garbage collection vehicles in the city
