Haryana’s Covid recovery rate dips to 81.61%

Sixty-four patients across 15 districts in Haryana succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. The state logged 10,985 fresh cases and active patient tally rose to 74,248, according to the health bulletin.

The recovery rate dipped to 81.61% from April 1’s 95.37% and the positivity rate rose to 5.95% from April 1’s 4.67%.

On Saturday, Haryana had recorded 10,491 new cases and 60 fatalities.

The number of Covid-19 critical patients on Sunday increased to 1,599 with 187 patients being on ventilator support.

Among the 64 fatalities included the highest 11 in Gurugram, 10 in Faridabad, seven in Hisar, and six in Karnal, increasing the death toll to 3,767.

In the last 24 hours, Haryana took samples of 46,989 people of which, 10,985 tested positive.

Gurugram reported 3,410 new cases, Faridabad 1,560, Hisar 940, Sonepat 610, Karnal 570, Panipat 491, Sirsa 469, Panchkula 368, Ambala 340, Yamunanagar 298, Mahendergarh 292, Jind 289, Kurukshetra 276, Jhajjar 217, Bhiwani 172, Rohtak 150, Fatehabad 149, Rewari 115, Kaithal 94, Charkhi Dadri 66, Palwal 58, and Nuh 51.

As many as 6,057 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 3,46,304.

LESS FATALITIES

With 22 total fatalities ever since the pandemic hit, Mahendergarh district has seen the lowest number of deaths, as per data.

Between January 15 and April 13, this district has recorded two deaths. While one patients had died in Mahendergarh on January 15, one more had died on April 13. With this, the district’s toll rose to 22.

Similarly, on January 4, one person had succumbed to Covid in Charkhi Dadri, and since then, the district had not seen any other death due to Covid till April 25.

Between January 19 and April 12, two people have died of Covid in Rewari. On Sunday, Rewari reported three more fatalities and the toll rose to 80.

As per the health department data, the death toll of Rewari climbed to 77 on April 12 when one person succumbed to the contagion. Before April 12, Rewari had recorded one fatality on January 19 when the toll rose to 76.

On the other hand, Gurugram, adjoining to Rewari, recorded 64 deaths due to the contagion this month while the death toll mounted from 3,164 on April 1 to 3,767 on April 25.