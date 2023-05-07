Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala bats for simultaneous polls to Parliament, assemblies

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 07, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has expressed his support for simultaneous elections to the Parliament and assemblies, stating that his party is prepared for the polls. He also inaugurated roads worth ?150 crore in Mahendragarh and expressed his focus on building libraries in every Haryana village.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday claimed that he is in favour of simultaneous elections to the Parliament and assemblies.

While addressing a gathering at Gehli village in Mahendragarh, Chautala said his party was all set to face the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“Our organisation has completed all preparations and we are ready to face the polls. Our active workers are preparing for polls in every assembly and parliamentary seat. We have fulfilled most of our poll promises and we are making efforts to increase the pension amount of elderly people,” he added.

Chautala inaugurated roads worth 150 crore in Mahendragarh. He said his focus was on building libraries in every Haryana village so that youth can prepare for competitive jobs there.

haryana dushyant chautala
