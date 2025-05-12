Haryana’s FSL leads digital revolution in forensic justice: DGP

Haryana’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is no longer just a lab and it has emerged as the torchbearer of a digital revolution in the pursuit of scientific justice, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said, highlighting how FSL has set a new benchmark by implementing technological reforms to meet the requirements for three new criminal laws. Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur (File)

“The crime investigation process and effective use of forensics is now not only faster but also completely transparent and credible, strengthening the judicial system and deepening public trust,” DGP said, pointing out that Haryana’s FSL is becoming a national model for scientific justice.

“By leveraging the TraKea portal and digital forensic systems, the FSL team of Haryana has proven that technology and justice can go hand in hand. Today, the entire process—sample registration, filing to presenting evidence in court—is fully transparent and scientific. The concerted efforts of Haryana Police and FSL are a shining example of how determination and technology can together ensure both justice and security.”

Congratulating the FSL team, he expressed hope that in the years to come, this laboratory will continue to serve as a guiding light for the nation.

The TraKea Forensic Case Management System, implemented by FSL since 2019, was upgraded in 2024. Now the entire process—from creating the case docket and RC to receiving samples and dispatching the report—is online, automated, and trackable.

The DGP said that the procedures for evidence dispatch, transfer, and receipt have been modernised and made accountable through biometric authentication. This means that every piece of evidence, every report and every update can be viewed and monitored in real-time. This not only accelerates reporting but also virtually eliminates human error during filing.

A provision for raising priority examination requests has been introduced on the TraKea portal. This feature enables forwarding officers and district police chiefs to send priority requests through the portal, which are immediately visible to the concerned officer in the laboratory.

“Conventionally, such requests are sent via demi-official letters, which often take 5 to 10 days to reach the point of action. This feature will significantly reduce that time lag,” DGP said, adding that strong coordination between Haryana Police and FSL has made this progress possible.

Police officers across the state have been trained on the importance of scientific evidence, collection methods, and digital procedures. In addition, special workshops and capacity-building programmes have been conducted to help police stations and district units adopt digital systems for case feeding, tracking, and report follow-ups.

FSL director OP Singh stated that Haryana’s FSL is no longer just a report-generating body but has become the backbone of the scientific justice system. “Initiatives like the TraKea portal, digital judicial coordination, police training policies and secure packaging have made it clear that Haryana is prioritising scientific thinking and technical competence at every stage of justice. This is not just the achievement of a laboratory—it is a collective success of a justice-loving society,” Singh said.