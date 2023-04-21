Haryana school students taken for a ride in the name of bicycle scheme

Ravi Kumar, a student from Rohtak, was thrilled when he heard of the Haryana government’s ‘Meri cycle meri pasand’ scheme, as part of which Scheduled Caste (SC) students of Class 6, 9 and 11, who lived more than two kilometres away from their schools, would be provided a bicycle of their choice. As per an education department official, 940 eligible students applied for the scheme in 2021-22 and 437 applied in 2022-23 from Rohtak, and all of them are still waiting for their bicycles. (Getty Images)

As part of the scheme, the government would reimburse ₹2,800 to Class-6 students, ₹3,100 to Class-9 students and ₹3,300 to Class-11 students for the bicycle. In case the bicycle costs more than this, the parents are to bear the extra charges.

To avail of the scheme, Kumar, who was then in Class-9, was told to enroll for the education department’s fair for which he had to pay a fee of ₹500. A year on, neither has he received the bicycle nor has he been repaid the enrolment fee.

“Now, I am in Class-10 and not eligible for the scheme,” he reveals.

Kumar, however, is not the only one who is still awaiting the benefit of the scheme.

Monika, a student from Hisar, who had also applied for the scheme, said, “When I asked my teachers about the delay, they told me that they have sent the details to higher authorities but the amount has not been released. I have to spend ₹40 a day to reach the school every day. I have three siblings and my family is unable to bear these expenses.”

When contacted, Rohtak district education officer (DEO) Manjit Malik said eligible students can purchase bicycles of their choice and submit the bill to their respective schools. “The school then sends the details to the school education department and the amount is credited in the account of the student under the direct benefit transfer scheme. We have sent the data of eligible students of the last two years and the amount will be credited in their account soon,” Malik added.

Hisar DEO Kuldeep Sihag said the amount will be transferred in the bank account of students and he is yet to receive such complaints from students.