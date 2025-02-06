Haryana’s ‘nayaab’ anti-drug campaign goes viral

Haryana’s renewed fight against drug abuse has started exploding into a full-scale viral movement, with the “nayaab” Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge that encourages people to publicly pledge to lead a drug-free life, taking social media by storm. The #NashaMuktJeevanBucketChallenge has taken Haryana’s digital space by storm. (HT File)

Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) Wednesday released the data that points towards how social media is fuelling awareness about the anti-drug campaign that blends viral digital outreach with aggressive policing and grassroots participation to drive lasting change.

The HSNCB said that it has set a bold target of engaging one crore people by June 26, the international day against drug abuse.

In just one week, the impact so far is that it has amassed 2.5 million reach. Over 5 lakh impressions clearly signal widespread visibility, while one million influencer-driven views and four lakh likes, shares and comments show deep engagement. Over 50 user-generated challenge videos,” a senior HSNCB official said explaining that the bureau has also shifted focus from small-time peddlers to nab large-scale suppliers.

As per official data, in January, HSNCB registered 321 FIRs, marking a 6% increase from January 2024. Similarly, as many as 475 arrests were made, a 10% rise over the previous year.

According to the HSNCB director general (DG) OP Singh, in 2025 the bureau’s target is to detain 100 repeat offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act, ensuring habitual criminals and repeat traffickers face prolonged legal action.

He said bureau will also engage 25 lakh citizens through grassroots awareness campaigns, mobilise 5 lakh youth via sports and cultural activities to promote a healthy lifestyle, and seize ₹100 crore worth of drug-linked assets, crippling the financial networks of traffickers.

“We are going after the masterminds, not just the street-level dealers. Our strategy is to break the supply chain from the top,” he said, adding that the anti-drug campaign is on track to match some of the most successful global social media-driven anti-drug efforts.

The bureau has set the target to increase conviction rate in NDPS cases to 60%, while declaring 70% of villages and urban wards drug-free.

The HSNCB said that its initiative’s success is driven by a three-pronged strategy—digital outreach, stringent policing, and grassroots participation—ensuring that awareness leads to action and real change.

With endorsements from athletes, police officers, and social influencers, the campaign’s momentum is only accelerating with schools, colleges, and local communities also jumping in, ensuring that digital engagement translates into real- action.