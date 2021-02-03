Haryana’s vaccine wastage below permissible limit of 10%

More than three weeks after the roll out of coronavirus vaccination, Haryana has reported an average vaccine wastage of 9.43%, well below the programmatic wastage of 10% allowed by the Union ministry of health.

According to the vaccine coverage data of the health department up to January 29, the state has administered 1,16,481 doses against the actual dose consumption of 1,28,660. This also meant that more than 90% of the doses have been successfully utilised for inoculation.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora, said that better vaccination session planning which led to inoculation of more healthcare workers was a major reason that the wastage was within the permissible limits.

Of about 1.9 lakh healthcare workers registered on the CoWin software for prioritising beneficiaries of vaccination, about 1.28 lakh (about 67%) were inoculated by Tuesday.

“A lower level of vaccine hesitancy among healthcare workers in Haryana is also a factor in lower vaccine wastage since the turnouts have been good,” said National Health Mission (NHM) director Prabhjot Singh.

The ACS said that they created multiple vaccination sites and ensured that gaps are filled in case of lower turnout at any site. “We also ensured that inoculation of healthcare workers is advanced by a day. This helped in curbing vaccine wastage as they filled in for those who did not turn up. In case more people turned up, we create a new vaccination site,” he added.

Healthcare workers to get vaccinated by Feb 15

The ACS said that all healthcare workers have asked to get vaccinated till February 15 and priority for them will end after the set date. Meanwhile, the state will start the second phase of vaccine rollout for frontline health workers from February 3.

All frontline workers who are to be administered the vaccine during the second phase will be registered on the CoWin portal by February 7. Frontline workers, include employees of revenue, jails, police, home guards and urban local bodies departments.

So far, about 1.10 lakh frontline workers have been registered for the second phase on the portal, said the NHM director.

Singh added that 7,23,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been received from the central government so far.

Infection curve continues flattening trend

Haryana recorded 694 coronavirus infections last week (Jan 25-31) as compared to 894 the week before. The infection curve thus has continued with its flattening trend for a successive 10th week.

ACS (health) Rajeev Arora said that dipping infection, however, should not mean complacency as there is always an apprehension of fresh surge due to lowering of guard.