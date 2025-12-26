Hate crime: One held for killing sister in Haryana’s Rohtak

The Rohtak police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 31-year-old sister by slitting her throat at her beauty parlour in Rohtak on Thursday, said officials. The accused has been arrested and we are interrogating him, said Rohtak DSP. (File)

The accused murdered his sister as he was upset over her alleged decision to enter a live-in relationship with a man, they added.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning when the deceased was at her parlour near Mata Darwaja area in the city and her brother, who was upset over her alleged relationship with a man, slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi Khundia said that the woman’s father told them that she got married in 2010 and now she was staying in a live-in relationship with a man after divorcing her husband.

“The woman’s brother was unhappy over her live-in relationship decision and he threatened her for the same several times. The accused exchanged some heated arguments with his sister on Thursday morning and then he killed her. We have registered a murder case and the accused was arrested and we are interrogating him,” the DSP added.

Two held for stabbing 22-yr-old to death

In another incident, Rohtak police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death on Wednesday night following an altercation in Durga colony locality, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar. The accused have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Kiloi village and Rahul of Bohar village.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ankit along with his friends left his house in a car to bring flowers from Gazipur flower market and he asked the accused youths to back their car so that their car could get a way to cross the street.

“Ankit requested the accused to give way to his car and one of the accused pointed a pistol at him. The other accused came out of the car and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Ankit’s three friends rushed him to Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), where doctors declared him dead,” said Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura.

Rohtak civil lines police booked two accused on charges of murder and started an investigation into the matter.