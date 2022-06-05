Hatemonger booked for justifying TV artiste’s killing: J&K Police
J&K Police on Saturday booked a person for allegedly justified the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat on social media under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Amreen was killed at her residence at Hashroo Chadoora in Budgam. The police claimed that the militants responsible for her killing were killed within 24 hours. “Acting tough against the anti-social elements, the police booked a hatemonger under the Public Safety Act for spreading hate and justifying Amreen’s murder by uploading a video on social media,” said a police spokesman.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri in Baramulla.
“The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artiste Amreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear among the class of people performing art, singing, and dancing, but also the families associated with them. Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist act. Besides, such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks,” the spokesman said, adding that the accused has been detained and lodged in a Jammu jail.
“The police once again advise the social media users not to get involved in such filthy acts and avoid falling prey to such anti-social and anti-national agenda. Community members are requested to share any such information with police so that legal action under law shall be taken against such anti-social/anti-national elements,” the spokesman said.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics