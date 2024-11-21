Have given in-principle approval for extension of rapid rail system to Karnal: Union minister Khattar

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that an in-principle approval for the extension of Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Karnal via Panipat, has been received and groundwork on the project is likely to begin after a month. Currently, the RRTS between Delhi and Meerut, the first by the executing agency National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is partially open. (HT File)

Khattar, who was in Karnal on a day-long visit on Tuesday, discussed the expansion process with district officials.

RRTS, commonly known as rapid train, is a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity and comfortable commuter service, connecting regional nodes in the National Capital Region (NCR), which is different from metro as it caters to passengers looking to travel to a relatively long distances with fewer stops and at high speed.

Currently, the RRTS between Delhi and Meerut, the first by the executing agency National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is partially open.

Under Phase 1, the NCRTC aims to connect the national capital north westerly with towns such as Sonepat, Gannaur, Samalkha and Panipat of Haryana with a large number of educational and hospitality institutions through which this RRTS would be the catalyst for growth and regional development.

This 103-km long corridor with 16 main line stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, will not only cut down the time of travel but will also bring environmental and economic benefits to the entire region, NCRTC said.

Sources said that efforts are on to expand it to Karnal and the project is under pipeline, while details about stations and area will be part of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) that will be prepared by the agencies concerned.

Speaking to the media, Khattar said that since he also holds housing and urban affairs portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, the RRTS corridor will be expanded till Karnal.

“Last year, I requested the union government to expand it to Karnal. Now, the in-principle approval has been received, the documentation is under process and it might take nearly a month for the groundwork to begin,” he added.

Just last month, the issue along with other metro projects also cropped-up during a meeting between Khattar and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Delhi.