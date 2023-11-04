Have leads about cop’s killing, vow to bring perpetrators to justice: J&K DGP

Police have got leads in their investigation into the targeted killing of a policeman in Baramulla and vowed to bring the killers and their supporters to justice, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain said on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain, along with senior police officials, visits the residence of a slain cop Ghulam Mohammad Dar, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district on Saturday. (ANI)

He visited slain head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar’s residence at Wailoo Kralpora in the north Kashmir district on Saturday to offer his condolences to the family. He was accompanied by Kashmir additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar.

Dar was shot dead on October 31. Talking to reporters outside Dar’s residence, Swain said police have vowed to bring the perpetrators of the terror crime to justice.

“We have lost a member of our police family, a noble man, a father, a brother and a citizen of Kashmir. All the officers have vowed to go to the bottom of the matter and identify the killer and all those who supported him in any way and bring them to justice,” Swain said.

He said the investigation into Dar’s killing is on but the details cannot be shared.

“We have got leads in the case and are working on those. We are fully confident that we will bring them (perpetrators) to justice,” the DGP added. Police have already questioned over a dozen youths in the area.

He said there is no doubt that some people sitting across the border are trying to disturb the peace here, but asserted that all their ploys would be foiled.

“They have not shunned their plans (of violence). They will continue to make plans, but if we change the atmosphere here and take people along, it will render their plans unsuccessful. They will send people here, but we will create such a situation that they will find no supporters here,” Swain said.

The DGP said starting this winter, police will launch a strategy to create such a situation in Jammu and Kashmir where no one will be ready to support terrorists and their handlers across the border.

“Pakistani land is not under our control and they send people, arms and ammunition or narcotics here. They are not sending money to build hospitals, schools or roads. But we will be successful in foiling their attempts when no one here will be ready to support them.

“We will create such a situation here and in this regard, our first action will start from this winter. We will not allow any loss of life of our colleagues or civilians. Whoever supports them, whether they are sitting across the border or here, will be brought to justice,” Swain asserted.

A police spokesperson said Swain assured the family of the slain constable of all help from the police department.

Later, Swain visited the Pattan polcie station and reviewed its functioning , and checked the details of crime records. While interacting with the police personnel, the DGP stressed on adopting comprehensive measures to tackle terror crime incidents

Mehbooba visits cop’s family

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited the slain cop’s residence on Saturday to express condolences with the family. She condemned the incident.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON