Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Have record of 37 lakh recovered in I-T raid: Ayali
chandigarh news

Have record of 37 lakh recovered in I-T raid: Ayali

Ayali said the income tax (I-T) department had not seized any jewellery, bank accounts or fixed deposits during the raids, which were carried out 15 days ago
Ayali added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax (HT Photo)
Ayali added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana After income-tax raids on the properties owned by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali yielded an unaccounted sum of 37 lakh, the Dakha legislator said the money was kept for meeting agricultural and familial expenses.

The legislator said the income tax (I-T) department had not seized any jewellery, bank accounts or fixed deposits during the raids, which were carried out 15 days ago. “The I-T department had carried out raids on the premises of 40 real-estate, which included me,and nothing illegal has been found from our house or office.”

“We have records of the 37 lakh recovered by the department and will produce them, when asked to,” said Ayali, holding up the I-T report.

He added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax. “We were also raided by the I-T department in 1999, and had received a clean chit then too,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out