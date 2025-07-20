Have risen due to BJP’s merit-based politics: Delhi CM

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday at her ancestral village, Nandgarh in Jind district, marking her first visit to the village since taking office. She was warmly welcomed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and several cabinet ministers. Rekha Gupta reflected on her early struggles and political journey, recalling how her mother was initially against her entering student politics. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Gupta expressed her emotional connection to the village, recalling how locals proudly say, “Mani Ram ki poti mukhyamantri ban gayi” (Mani Ram’s granddaughter has become the chief minister).

“This visit holds deep sentimental value for me. When I became chief minister, my brother Nayab Singh Saini invited me to Haryana and said the state would honour me. I promised him I’d celebrate my 51st birthday at Nandgarh. Though I visited Julana several times, I hadn’t come to Nandgarh. Back when my family lived here, we only had a 50-yard house. Our progress is the result of relentless hard work,” Gupta shared.

She reflected on her early struggles and political journey, recalling how her mother was initially against her entering student politics.

“My mother feared it would ruin my future and that I wouldn’t get married. But she still ironed my clothes and ensured I never went hungry. My uncle and father stood by me. I’ve contested eight elections—two at the university level and three assembly polls in Delhi. My family has always been my backbone,” she said emotionally.

Gupta also highlighted Saini’s promise to develop Nandgarh and praised him as someone who, like her, came from a modest background.

“Saini ji once worked as a computer operator. I also had no political connections. It’s only under BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that ordinary workers can rise to the top. The BJP has proven that dynasty politics has no place in the party,” she added.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed Gupta’s journey as symbolic of India’s transformation.

“The Prime Minister has entrusted Delhi to Rekha Gupta, a daughter of Nandgarh. Your rise from a small village to leading the national capital is inspiring—not just for women but for every citizen. It proves that success in today’s India is earned through hard work, not inherited,” he said.

Saini also highlighted developmental progress in the region. “Since 2014, development projects worth ₹20,433 crore have been carried out in the Julana Assembly constituency under the BJP government. In contrast, the previous Congress regime executed works worth just ₹202 crore over ten years,” he added.