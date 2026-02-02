‘Haven’t given up’: Tibetan exiles vote in preliminary polls

On a chilly Sunday morning, members of the Tibetan community in exile queued up outside polling stations in Dharamshala to vote in the preliminary polls to elect a new Sikyong (political leader) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Similar polling was held at several other locations across India and in 26 countries worldwide. Exiled Tibetans vote in Dharamshala. (HT)

They termed the exercise a sign that they have not given up on the Tibetan cause, but that it represents their continued struggle for the freedom of Tibet. The Election Commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had established 309 polling zones under the supervision of 87 regional election offices across 27 countries. In the two-phased elections, the preliminary election was held on Sunday and the final election will be held on April 26. According to officials, as many as 91,042 voters have been registered for the election, and it includes 56,749 registrations from India, Nepal and Bhutan, and 34,293 registrations from overseas.

Gonpo Dhundup, former president of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), who cast his vote in Ladakh, said, “For Tibetans in exile, exercising our democratic right is both a privilege and a responsibility under the democratic system bestowed upon us by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Though we are scattered across different countries, we speak with one collective voice. Our participation reflects the strength and vitality of our community and sends a clear message to China. It stands as a testament to our resilience and unwavering resistance against the Chinese Communist Party, and our continued commitment to the cause and freedom of Tibet.”

Chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi said, “It is unique in the sense that no other nation or entity holds such an election across 27 countries. This election is not only for governance or administration, but is more about electing a leader to lead the Tibetan cause—the freedom of Tibet.”

“This is a sign that Tibetans have not given up. We have the CTA, which is a government-in-exile of Tibetans. Our cause is still in progress and, despite the occupation of our country, Tibetans still aspire for a free Tibet. We hope that participation will be higher than in previous elections. We have the largest voter registration this time,” he added.

“We have a few countries where polling would be a little difficult, in the sense that those nations have diplomatic relations with China. Because of such pressures, we sometimes face hurdles,” he said.

Geshe Lhakdor, director of the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA), said, “Everyone is participating in the election because they understand its importance. This sends a strong message to China, a country run under a dictatorship. By taking part in this democratic process given to us by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we are preserving our culture, identity and religion even while living as refugees.”

The polling exercise will see the sixth directly elected Sikyong (earlier Kalon Tripa) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. In 2021, the final election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Parliament-in-Exile conducted worldwide in 23 countries had garnered the highest voter turnout in the history of exiled Tibetan democracy. As many as 63,991 Tibetans voted, out of the 83,080 registered voters, hitting a voter turnout of 77.02%.