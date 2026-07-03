No child can be forced to recite Hindu prayers, rules Chhattisgarh High Court after row over govt order

School children cannot be forced to recite Hindu prayers in government schools, Chhattisgarh High Court said on Thursday. This came in response to a writ petition challenging the constitutional veracity of a June 12 circular issued by the State School Education Department that required all state-run schools to make recitation of Hindu prayers, including the ‘Gayatri Mantra’, mandatory. The government order of June 12 that made reciting Hindu prayers at all state-run schools in Chhattisgarh had drawn sharp criticism. (Photo for representation)

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The decision by the Chhattisgarh govt had triggered sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcing a religious agenda on school students.

The ruling on the government order was delivered by Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad and the court told the petitioners to approach it again if they found that any child was being forced to recite religious hymns.

The petition challenging the order was filed by former Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Abdul Salam Rizvi, former Minority Department chairman Mahendra Chhabda and Bilaspur-based social activist Shafique Ahmed.

The petitioners said the circular violated the constitutional principles of secularism and fundamental rights.

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"The mandatory inclusion of Saraswati Vandana, Gayatri Mantra, Guru Mantra and Shanti Mantra amounts to religious instruction and promotion of a particular religion within government schools. Hence the impugned order is unconstitutional," the petition said, Bar and Bench reported.

Govt order that kicked up a row On June 12, the Chhattisgarh School Education Department issued an order that required schools to conduct a series of daily cultural, educational, and value-based activities at different times during the school day. While a government official told HT that the circular was part of a broader initiative to promote patriotism, discipline, moral values, intellectual development, and awareness of Indian culture and traditions among students, it drew sharp criticism.

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The order stipulated that the morning assembly at schools will include the national anthem, national song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra and readings from the biographies of eminent personalities, HT reported earlier.

Students were supposed recite a “Bhojan Mantra” before the mid-day meal, while the closing session at the end of the school day will feature the state song, Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra.

The officials had been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order. However, the opposition Congress strongly criticised the decision, and questioned the need to make religious chants compulsory in government schools.

“The government appears determined to turn schools into Saraswati Shishu Mandirs. Imposing the RSS agenda in government schools is wrong,” Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Department chairman Sushil Anand Shukla had said.