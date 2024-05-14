 Haven’t received any letter from SAD: Expelled SGPC member - Hindustan Times
Haven’t received any letter from SAD: Expelled SGPC member

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2024 09:14 AM IST

While addressing mediapersons on Monday, she said, “I have not received any official letter regarding my expulsion and learnt about it through the media only. I have served the party for more than three decades and Sukhbir Singh Badal is my leader.”

Five days after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expelled senior party leader and SGPC member Harjinder Kaur for indulging in anti-party activities by supporting the BJP campaign in Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she said she had not received any official letter from the party and she will remain an Akali till her last breath.

On May 8, SAD’s general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur had issued a press release announcing Harjinder Kaur’s expulsion from the party. (HT Photo)
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On May 8, SAD’s general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur had issued a press release announcing Kaur’s expulsion from the party following a number of complaints from the SAD Chandigarh unit that she was wilfully sabotaging the party in Chandigarh by unilaterally supporting the candidature of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon.

