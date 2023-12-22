HC acquits Muktsar man awarded death for drowning wife, children

The Punjab and Haryana high court has acquitted a Muktsar man, who was awarded death sentence by a trial court for killing his wife and two children in 2015. The HC also acquitted an accused woman, whose husband had also died in the incident. Lone survivor in the case was Palwinder Singh, who nine months after the incident was booked for murder after he married Karamjit, wife of his servant Nirmal Singh.

The allegations were that convict Palwinder Singh and Karamjit Kaur had an illicit relationship and planned the murder, in which a car driven by Palwinder fell into Gang canal near Fattanwala village on June 20, 2015, in which his wife Sarabjit Kaur, daughter Gaganpreet Kaur, son Jashanpreet Singh and Karamjit’s husband Nirmal Singh, a servant of the family, were killed.

Initially, family members of Palwinder’s wife, two of whom were reportedly following the vehicle on a bike, said the car suddenly lost control and fell into the canal. However, subsequently they levelled allegations against Palwinder and cited alleged illicit relationship between him and his servant’s wife as the reason behind the killing. Police registered an FIR on March 19, 2016.

The trial court in Muktsar in October 2020 held Palwinder and Karamjit guilty of murder. While Palwinder was awarded death sentence, the woman was awarded life sentence. It was against this order that they approached the high court. The trial court had also sent the reference for high court consideration.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan acquitted the duo holding that the prosecution case suffered from a lot of “infirmities” and termed it a case of “circumstantial evidence”, where chain of circumstances could not be proved beyond “reasonable doubt”.

“No doubt a relative, who is an eyewitness, would try to bring on record the real culprit. However, keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, there is a strong indication...(Sarabjit’s brother) being a close relative of the deceased became vindictive and came up with a new version altogether to implicate his brother-in-law in the present case,” it recorded.

The court found that on the day of the incident, Sarabjit’s family did not level any allegations and changed their statement and claimed foul play after nine months when Palwinder married his servant’s wife. The allegations of illicit relationship between them also did not figure prior to the FIR, it added.

The court took note of defence version which said the matrimonial alliance between both the appellants became bone of contention which was opposed by the relatives of Sarabjit and said their argument seemed “quite probable and, thus, causes a dent” in the allegations against the convict. It also took note of the fact that after the marriage was solemnised, Palwinder and Karamjit had to approach the court for security as relatives were against this as it was an inter-caste marriage. The trial court ignored one statement that the marriage was on account of the ailing mother of Palwinder Singh and the Sarabjit’s family were not happy about it, the court added.