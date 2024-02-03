 HC asks Punjab government to look into demand for free access to Jang-e-Azadi memorial - Hindustan Times
HC asks Punjab government to look into demand for free access to Jang-e-Azadi memorial

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The high court bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bhari and justice Nidhi Gupta, while disposing of a PIL from Nitin Mittoo, a Kapurthala resident, asked the Punjab government to decide his representation in this regard, which was submitted to the government on November 28, 2023.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to look into a representation demanding free access to the Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur, Jalandhar.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, had argued that due to fees/tickets levied, there is no footfall of people/visitors in the area.

The high court bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bhari and justice Nidhi Gupta, while disposing of a PIL from Nitin Mittoo, a Kapurthala resident, asked the Punjab government to decide his representation in this regard, which was submitted to the government on November 28, 2023. As per the plea, the government has levied fees of 100 for adults and 50 for children.

The footfall would only increase when there is free access to the citizens from whose tax payments the memorial is built and the memorial will give enormous knowledge about the freedom struggle and role of Punjabis in the same, he had argued, adding that a large number of people are visiting Jallianwala Bagh, Virasat-e-Khalsa and Khatkar Kalan memorial as no such fee is levied there.

The memorial represents and explains the role of people from India and Punjab in the freedom struggle. It has an entrance flyover, Minar-e Shaheedan, six galleries, a movie theatre, an auditorium with a capacity of 250 persons, a seminar hall with a capacity of 150 persons, a memorial icon, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 500 persons and a laser show with a seating capacity of 1500.

