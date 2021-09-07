Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC asks Punjab to set timeframe for installing CCTV cameras at police posts
Punjab had told court that all entry and exit points and lockups in 423 police stations and 37 CIA staff buildings are covered by the CCTV cameras. (HT)
HC asks Punjab to set timeframe for installing CCTV cameras at police posts

The directions were given during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea in which the high court is monitoring the issue
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST

The high court has asked additional chief secretary (home), Punjab, to give a timeframe by when the state will cover all police posts with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The directions were given during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea in which the high court is monitoring the issue. The court had taken note in July after it came to light that CCTV cameras were there at Sector-14, Panchkula, police station, but not at the police post. Following this, the high court had sought response from Punjab as well as Haryana.

In its report, Punjab had told court that all entry and exit points and lockups in 423 police stations and 37 CIA staff buildings are covered by the CCTV cameras. However, as regards any time frame for installing CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points etc. in police posts, the response had “absolutely nothing”.

As of Haryana, the court was informed that the state government has sought inputs from the DGP and an affidavit will be filed soon. The matter will be taken up on October 4.

