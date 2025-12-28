Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC defers hearing in MLA Mehraj Malik’s case to Jan 29

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 06:14 am IST

After listening to contentions of the state government on petitioner Mehraj Malik’s arguments, the J&K HC deferred the matter to January 29 next year, said AAP Jammu province spokesperson advocate Appu Singh Slathia.

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Saturday heard the state government on detention of AAP MLA from Doda East Mehraj Malik and deferred the case to January 29 next year.

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Saturday heard the state government on detention of AAP MLA from Doda East Mehraj Malik and deferred the case to January 29 next year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Saturday heard the state government on detention of AAP MLA from Doda East Mehraj Malik and deferred the case to January 29 next year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

After listening to contentions of the state government on petitioner Mehraj Malik’s arguments, the J&K HC deferred the matter to January 29 next year, said AAP Jammu province spokesperson advocate Appu Singh Slathia.

Malik has been jailed since September 8 under stringent PSA for allegedly disturbing law and public order in Doda district.

The habeas corpus petition of MLA Mehraj Malik was listed before Justice Mohammad Yousaf Wani of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, she said.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, senior advocate Rahul Pant, advocate SS Ahmed, advocate M Iqbal Khan, advocate Appu Singh Slathia , advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary and advocate Tariq Mughal appeared on behalf of the petitioner, MLA Mehraj Malik.

“On Saturday, senior counsel advocate Sunil Sethi advanced his arguments on behalf of the government. He spoke at length for over one and a half hour. Senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli was also present during the hearing,” she added.

“The court heard the matter at length and has listed the matter as item number 1 on January 29,” she said.

On December 18, the legal team of jailed Mehraj Malik had wrapped up its arguments.

The AAP MLA has sought quashing of his detention order issued by Doda district magistrate under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC defers hearing in MLA Mehraj Malik’s case to Jan 29
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has deferred the case concerning AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention to January 29, 2024. Malik has been imprisoned since September 8 under the Public Safety Act for allegedly disrupting public order. The court heard extensive arguments from both the petitioner’s and the government's legal teams, with Malik seeking to quash his detention order.