HC defers hearing in MLA Mehraj Malik’s case to Jan 29

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Saturday heard the state government on detention of AAP MLA from Doda East Mehraj Malik and deferred the case to January 29 next year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

After listening to contentions of the state government on petitioner Mehraj Malik’s arguments, the J&K HC deferred the matter to January 29 next year, said AAP Jammu province spokesperson advocate Appu Singh Slathia.

Malik has been jailed since September 8 under stringent PSA for allegedly disturbing law and public order in Doda district.

The habeas corpus petition of MLA Mehraj Malik was listed before Justice Mohammad Yousaf Wani of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, she said.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, senior advocate Rahul Pant, advocate SS Ahmed, advocate M Iqbal Khan, advocate Appu Singh Slathia , advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary and advocate Tariq Mughal appeared on behalf of the petitioner, MLA Mehraj Malik.

“On Saturday, senior counsel advocate Sunil Sethi advanced his arguments on behalf of the government. He spoke at length for over one and a half hour. Senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli was also present during the hearing,” she added.

“The court heard the matter at length and has listed the matter as item number 1 on January 29,” she said.

On December 18, the legal team of jailed Mehraj Malik had wrapped up its arguments.

The AAP MLA has sought quashing of his detention order issued by Doda district magistrate under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.