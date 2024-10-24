HC directs officials to ensure no further encroachment on government or forest land

Himachal Pradesh high court has issued stringent directions to the state government, instructing officials, to ensure no further encroachment on government or forest land in Kullu. While disposing of the petition, the officers have been ordered to remain vigilant, ensuring no fresh encroachment on public or forest lands. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Concerned field officials/officers in performing their duty, shall ensure steps to protect the Government/Forest land from any type of encroachment. On detecting encroachment on government land, they (field staff) shall report the same to the next higher authority/officer, who, in turn, shall ensure taking of immediate action for removal of such encroachment. In case of dereliction of duty, field staff/concerned higher authority, as the case may be, shall be liable to face, apart from contempt proceedings, the criminal as well as departmental proceedings after immediate suspension on finding unreported/overlooked encroachment/re-encroachment on the government/forest land,” said the division bench of justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Bipin C Negi.

Disposing of a petition regarding the removal of encroachments from government and forest land, high court said “Departmental proceedings, in such a case, shall be initiated for removal/dismissal from service. Chief secretary to the government of Himachal Pradesh is directed to circulate appropriate instructions/ directions in this regard.”

High court was informed through an affidavit that directions issued on August 1, to remove encroachment from the government/forest land detected/found on the spot during demarcation/identification of the land, were acted upon.

