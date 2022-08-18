HC dismisses bail plea from husband for derogatory posts against wife
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea from a Yamunanagar man accused of posting “obnoxious and sexually explicit” social media posts against his estranged wife.
“The petitioner being husband was expected to be caring, considerate, supportive and protective to his wife. Instead, he abdicated his matrimonial and moral duties towards his wife and posted highly obnoxious, sexually explicit and derogatory comments to malign the character of his wife. These aspects aggravate the gravity of allegations against him. The conduct of the petitioner and the act attributed to him is pointing towards serious and grave allegations,” the bench of justice Vivek Puri said, adding that no extra-ordinary circumstances are made out in the case and the petitioner becomes disentitled to the grant of anticipatory bail.
The estranged husband had moved the high court seeking pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered on January 1, 2021 on the allegations of voluntary causing hurt, subjecting woman to cruelty, criminal intimidation and section pertaining to Information Technology Act invoked on allegations of transmitting sexually explicit material, at Yamunanagar police station.
Allegations were that the petitioner, after marriage in July 2019 and as the relationship soured, defamed the complainant on social media, Facebook and Whatsapp and made her “life miserable”.
His plea was that he had been falsely implicated in the case on account of matrimonial dispute.
State’s counsel had told court that he was accused of posting “highly obnoxious and derogatory” comments on social media against the estranged wife. The print outs of the posts made were also shown in the court arguing that derogatory comments against the character of the complainant woman were posted by him.
“The act attributed to the petitioner is highly deplorable particularly, because such comments have been posted against the wife and circulated in the social media. The relief of anticipatory bail is extra ordinary relief and can be granted only if some exceptional circumstances are made out,” the bench observed dismissing the plea. ENDS
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
