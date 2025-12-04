HC dismisses SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s bail plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the state vigilance bureau on June 25 on allegations of laundering ₹540 crore of drug money. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case. (HT file photo)

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya passed the order on a plea moved by Majithia on September 17.

The detailed order is awaited.

Majithia, who was arrested on June 25 and is in judicial custody, has been claiming that the case is politically motivated. Multiple cases have been filed to keep him behind bars, he claimed in his plea.

The VB submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia before the Mohali court on August 22 and opposed the bail plea. If released on bail, the VB said, he might influence witnesses.

The DA case stems from a probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) into the 2021 drug case registered against him. In 2021, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the high court granted him bail. The probe in the 2021 case is pending.