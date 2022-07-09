HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers.
The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli came down heavily on the state government and observed that the matter was pending since 2011, but no concrete solution has been placed by the state before court in respect of installation of jammers and taking up other security measures in prisons.
“Apparently, it seems that no steps are likely to be taken by the state in the future as well. Security measures in prisons in Punjab are urgently required to be taken by the state government. It is in the given circumstances that the state is required to take urgent measures to procure and install jammers in prisons,” the bench observed during resumed hearing of a 2011 suo motu plea on facilities in jails.
Earlier, court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media. The counsels had also referred to other such incidents being reported from various Punjab jails every now and then.
The state’s counsel had submitted that a decision has been taken to request the BSNL to install jammers in 13 prisons subject to the proposal being allowed by the Centre. The functionality of the project would be assessed by the state government, which would be subject to availability of budget, the state’s counsel had told court. The miffed court while posting the matter for September 5 directed the state’s counsel to place on record the specific timeline for implementing the necessary security measures in jails, including installation of jammers, within two weeks.
-
25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC
Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.
-
Tired of long jail stint, POCSO accused pleads guilty
Mumbai A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 has pleaded guilty on account of Kadir Ramzan Shaikh's prison stint of over two and a half years and the fact that he could not come out of jail despite being granted bail in September 2020. The crime attracts a maximum sentence of three years. The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea.
-
Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.
-
Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
-
BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city. Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season.
