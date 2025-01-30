Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants anticipatory bail to outgoing Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Dhalor 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2025 04:09 PM IST

Dhalor along with his brother-in-law were booked in corruption case on eve of Chandigarh mayoral elections

Hours before the Chandigarh mayoral elections, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday morning granted interim protection from arrest to outgoing mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor in a corruption case.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to outgoing Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor in a corruption case. (HT file photo)
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to outgoing Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor in a corruption case. (HT file photo)

As the poll proceedings began in the morning, a mentioning was done for urgent listing of the matter and it was taken up by the bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sidhu.

Taking into account the arguments made, the bench granted interim protection from the arrest, a rare decision as the accused first has to approach a lower court.

The detailed order is awaited.

In his argument, Dhalor stated that he feared arrest as the administration in collusion with the BJP was trying to prevent him from participating in the elections.

Dhalor along with his brother-in-law, Rahul Chanalia, was booked by Chandigarh Police on Wednesday in a corruption case on the complaint of a resident of Ram Darbar. He accused Chanalia of accepting 75,000 in exchange for a job in the municipal corporation. The complainant alleged that the money was taken on behalf of Dhalor.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On