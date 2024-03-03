HC issues notice to Hisar farm varsity over asst prof’s appointment

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice of motion to Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, on a petition filed by a Sonepat resident challenging the selection criteria for the appointment of an assistant professor (zoology). The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice of motion to Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, on a petition filed by a Sonepat resident challenging the selection criteria for the appointment of an assistant professor (zoology). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Issuing notice of motion, the HC in its February 28 order said that it is contended that the selection process has been carried out by the university in violation of the criteria for selection prescribed under the University Grants Commission (UGC) notification of July 18, 2018, which has been adopted by the university. Only on getting the relevant information under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner came to know about the illegality committed, and has approached this court.

The petitioner, Priya, in her petition has sought that selection criteria, assessment of merit and appointment of another candidate by HAU be quashed as it was done “arbitrarily and in an unfair manner”. The petitioner contended that not only illegal selection criteria has been adopted by HAU, but also undue advantage has been given by the university in the selection of another candidate by changing the selection criteria at their own level and in violation of the UGC regulations.