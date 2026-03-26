HC notice on PIL challenging election of Anurag Sharma to Rajya Sabha

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the election of Anurag Sharma, the recently elected Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the election of Anurag Sharma, the recently elected Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A Public interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by advocate Vinay Sharma, a resident of Shimla.

The HC taking up the PIL issued notices to the Election Commission of India, the Central Government, the State Government, the Returning Officer, and Anurag Sharma himself, seeking their responses regarding this matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice BC Negi issued orders directing all respondents to file their replies by May 21.

The petition alleges that Anurag Sharma continued to hold contracts with the government at the time of filing his nomination, rendering him ineligible to contest the election.

Citing Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the petitioner argued that if a candidate holds an active contract with the government at the time of nomination, their candidature is deemed invalid.

The petition claims that seven contracts held by Anurag Sharma were active during the nomination period; despite this, the Returning Officer failed to properly scrutinize the nomination and accepted it. The petitioner has prayed to the Court to declare the election null and void.

It is pertinent to note that Anurag Sharma has previously served as a PWD contractor. In his nomination papers, he also disclosed government contracts worth ₹23.64 crore. Of these, two specific works—valued at ₹12.58 crore—were awarded to him as recently as February 19, 2026.

Speaking to HT, on the phone Anurag Sharma said, “I am yet to receive the notice. Though, through a social media post I got to know a petition has been filed. I have nothing to hide and now the matter being sub judice will not be in position to say anything. Once we get notice the legal team will respond.”