HC notice on Punjab govt over Majithia security cover

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking restoration of Z+ security cover, curtailed on March 29. The plea claims Majithia has been on the target of extremist elements and he has received multiple death threats from notorious individuals and terrorist groups. (HT File)

The HC bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari acted on the plea from Majithia who had demanded the March 29 order of the government to be quashed and his security cover be restored. The plea also said his threat perception report be sought from the government. It was also sought that during the pendency of the plea, the government be directed to keep the March 29 order in abeyance.

The plea claims Majithia has been on the target of extremist elements, including radical organisations and gangsters, especially because of his stance against terrorism, gang violence, and communal disharmony, and he has received multiple death threats from notorious individuals and terrorist groups. “As a result, the petitioner was provided Z+ security cover, which is regularly reviewed based on intelligence inputs. However, on March 29, it was withdrawn by the government despite escalating threats to his life,” the plea claims terming the move a “political one”, a result of his “constant criticism of the state government on law-and-order situation and other public interest issues”. A detailed order is awaited.

The plea did not mention which category of security he has been given now. After his tweets, early April claiming withdrawal of security cover, the government had clarified that it had been scaled down and not withdrawn.