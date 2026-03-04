HC notice to HP govt over screening test for teachers shifting to CBSE schools

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a petition challenging the imposition of a screening test for teachers in schools recently shifted to the CBSE curriculum. The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a petition challenging the imposition of a screening test for teachers in schools recently shifted to the CBSE curriculum. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The petition, filed by the Joint Teachers Front of Himachal Pradesh, questions the legality of requiring in-service teachers to clear a screening test as a pre-condition to continue teaching in schools converted from the Himachal Pradesh Board pattern to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) system.

The division bench of justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice Ranjan Sharma issued notices to the state government, CBSE, and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Sanjeev Bhushan, argued that once a teacher has been duly appointed through a prescribed recruitment process, the state cannot impose fresh eligibility conditions mid-service. He contended that making teachers undergo a screening test effectively alters their service conditions, which is legally untenable.

The petition will come up for hearing on March 12.

Joint Action Committee president Davinder Singh said that the government had earlier assured that existing teachers would be accommodated without prejudice even as academic standards are aligned with CBSE. Imposing a screening test now, he said, amounts to reneging on that assurance. He clarified that the association is not opposed to the adoption of the CBSE curriculum in government schools.