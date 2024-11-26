HC notice to PU, Centre on plea seeking senate polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court, on Monday sought response from the Centre and Panjab University on a plea seeking senate polls at the varsity. The plea from advocate Vaibhav Vats says the elections were due as the existing term of the senate expired on October 31. (HT File)

The plea from advocate Vaibhav Vats says the elections were due as the existing term of the senate expired on October 31. “..the delay in conducting the senate elections is a violation of the provisions of the Panjab University Act, which mandates periodic elections for the constitution of the senate. Despite representations made by the petitioner to the authorities, no tangible action has been taken to ensure that the elections are held in a timely manner,” the plea says, seeking HC intervention. The court has sought response by December 9.

PU writes to UT DGP over students’ protest on Tuesday

Meanwhile, PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, have announced a protest at varsity’s Gate Number 2 (opposite Sector 15) on Tuesday. The protesters’ demands include holding the long-pending senate elections and withdrawing the FIR registered against students.

In anticipation of the protest, PU authorities have written to the UT director general of police, requesting additional police deployment. The protest is expected to see participation from political leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia, who plans to join the dharna.

Despite the demands of students, PU officials remain firm, with reports suggesting that they may consider withdrawing the FIR only if students call off their protest.

Meanwhile, the students have said the administration’s refusal to address their demands had left them with no choice but to continue the protest. Adding to the developments, the winter session of the Parliament has commenced, with several Punjab MPs promising to raise the issue. It remains to be seen whether the matter will find traction on the national stage.