HC notice to Punjab government on PIL seeking probe in Sangrur hooch tragedy

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from the Punjab government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to authorities for a ‘fair’ probe into the Sangrur hooch tragedy which claimed 20 lives due to consumption of spurious liquor. The plea also refers to a similar incident reported in Tarn Taran when 105 had lost their lives in August 2020. (Stock photo)

The plea by Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, a high court lawyer, alleges that the spurious liquor is easily available and is being sold illegally in connivance with the officials and therefore, all those who are responsible must be brought to book.

The victims started falling ill on March 20, and most of the deaths were reported within four days in Dirba and Sunam blocks. Due to a high death toll, the election commission, on March 23, also sought a report from the state government, the plea said.

The plea also asks the court to issue guidelines citing past incidents where neither the culprits were brought to the books nor the police were able to break down the nexus of gangs who are selling spurious liquor without any fear of the government and in connivance with the officials. The court has sought a response by May 22.

The plea also refers to a similar incident reported in Tarn Taran when 105 had lost their lives in August 2020. The government dismissed some officers but failed to get a permanent solution, the plea added.